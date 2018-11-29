City to work with South New Summit School to find new home

Although members of Hattiesburg City Council recently denied a zoning change that would allow a Hattiesburg special-purpose private school to build a new location on South 40th Avenue, officials say they will work with the school’s staff to find a more suitable site for the school’s relocation.

Council members voted 5-0 to deny the change from A-1 (Agricultural) to R-1A (Residential) for a parcel at 2233 South 40th Ave. that members of South New Summit School had proposed as a new location. South New Summit School, which was formerly known as the TIDE School and is designed to serve children with learning differences, currently meets in a space at South 28th Avenue Baptist Church.

“(The 40th Avenue property) is in the middle of a residential area, and that land should be used for residents,” City Council President Carter Carroll said. “This is surrounded by all residential area – some of the last undeveloped residential area in my ward – and I would like it to stay that way. But we’re going to help them find a more suitable location.”

The request for rezoning, which was filed by Zach New, Vice President of Operations for South New Summit School, states the 40th Avenue land would provide ample space for gardening and agricultural programs, as well as the opportunity to expand the district’s nutritional and agricultural instruction.

“With this acreage, our school would have sufficient land available for equestrian and equine therapy for children with learning differences and those in the autism community,” the request reads. “The site would provide a peaceful environment for children to flourish under the direction of our highly trained professional staff, while upholding the integrity of the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Hattiesburg Planning Commission voted 5-3 on Nov. 7 to recommend the denial of the rezoning request. Commissioner Kenneth Waites made the motion to deny “because there is no material change in the circumstances and conditions of the neighborhood and area surrounding the petitioned property and there is not a public need for the change in question, based on the (city’s) Comprehensive Plan.”

Kristen Frierson, director of the school, said although she wasn’t aware of the city council's denial of the request, school officials understood the reasoning behind the planning commission’s denial.

“We were fine with their decision; we understood their purposes,” she said. “There are no hard feelings whatsoever, and we’re just going to continue to look for a new place.”

The school, which took on its new moniker this year, is part of New Learning Resources School District, which also encompasses Mississippi Dyslexia Center, New Summit School, North New Summit School and The Spectrum Academy at New Summit School.