For the past three years, city officials have worked diligently to fix problems with brown and discolored tap water that have plagued certain neighborhoods throughout Hattiesburg.

One of the neighborhoods most affected by that was the East Jerusalem neighborhood, whose residents held a town meeting back in June 2018 to discuss infrastructure and what could done to be remedy the problem. On Aug. 17, Mayor Toby Barker and other city officials held a news conference to announce major steps have been taken to fix the discolored water, in particular a $1.4 million water improvement plan for East Jersusalem that will upgrade the water lines throughout the neighborhood.

“Brown water occurs for many reasons – most likely because of undersized lines, but also because dated lines do not properly circulate,” Barker said. “Sometimes the water down the street may have been upgraded to the proper size, but some houses may not have been added to the larger line.”

The main goal of the projects will be to replace undersized water lines – most of which are 1- and 3- inch lines – with properly-sized 6- to 8- inch lines. The streets that will receive those improvements include McSwain Street, McInnis Avenue, Unetta Street, Bonnie Street, North Tipton Street, Frederick Street, Southern Avenue, George Alley, Deason Avenue, Elizabeth Avenue, McComb Street, Rebecca Avenue, Hall Avenue, Putnam Avenue and Gulfport Street.

In other cases, the lines have already been upgraded; however, residents have not been added to the newer lines. To that end, Klondyke Street, parts of Deason Avenue and parts of Rebecca Avenue will receive the replacement of service lines only, in order to be connected to the new lines.

“If a resident in this neighborhood doesn’t live on any of these streets and they have brown water, it is likely because that brown water is downstream from one of the other lines,” Barker said. “For a project where we’re just doing water, we believe this is the largest project in the last five years in any neighborhood.

“We want to thank our city council for funding and approving this project, as well as our city engineer Lamar Rutland, who put together a scope of work to systematically upgrade our main undersized lines throughout the city to eliminate brown water.”

Infrastructure projects come with some levels of inconvenience and interruption. While service interruptions will be minimal, all residents will receive notification in advance should they be necessary. The initial construction of this project began in mid-July and has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2021.

“When you pay your water bill, part of that money is used to reinvest in our water and sewer system to upgrade and replace undersized lines so that we can keep our infrastructure strong,” Barker said. “We are certainly living in challenging times; however, today’s announcement reminds us – just as last week’s announcement on sidewalk expansions did – that our city continues to make progress.

“We continue to accomplish things that feed into our value of continuous improvement and our core objective of fostering progress in every neighborhood of the city.”

Ward 2 City Councilwoman asked residents to bear with the city and be patient as work gets underway.

“We are excited about this project because it is one more step toward the goals and objectives of Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation, whose number one priority is to improve our neighborhoods holistically,” she said. “We don’t only need infrastructure; we need housing, we need human development.

“But this infrastructure helps us begin to lay the ground work for what will come.”