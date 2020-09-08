The additional 1-percent sales tax at Hattiesburg restaurants, hotels and motels that is being used for Parks and Recreation Department projects is paying off once again for the city, as officials recently cut the ribbon on a new basketball/volleyball court behind Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ward 2.

Mayor Toby Barker was joined by several other officials and representatives Sept. 8 at the church, which is located at the East 8thStreet Park adjacent to Chain Park. The project stems from a long-time agreement between the city and the church to build a court at that location.

“This is a shared-use facility, which means it is on property owned by Ebenezer Baptist Church, but will function as a city park open for the public,” Barker said. “Shared-use facilities are important. They allow park development at existing facilities – in this case, near an even bigger facility at Chain Park – so there is no property to purchase and no parking lot to build.

“Secondly, it brings a central location to an existing facility, such as a church, and makes an amenity to an existing audience and neighborhood. This means that local residents can have access to a recreational space already in their neighborhood that can increase physical activity and bring a lot of health benefits.”

The total cost of the facility is $71,972. Of that, $5,000 came from a Mississippi State Department of Health shared-use grant for projects such as the court. Percy Watson, who represents District 103 in the Mississippi House of Representatives, and Missy McGee, who represents District 102, helped to get those grant funds through the Mississippi Legislature.

The remaining $66,972 for the park – which was overseen by projects manager Sid Gonsoulin – came from proceeds from the 1-percent sales tax.

“This is a great day on the east side (of Hattiesburg),” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said. “I’m really grateful for this addition to our community, to Ebenezer Baptist Church, to Chain Parks at Twin Forks.

“I appreciate the development that’s going on on the east side, and we certainly are seeing an example of pride to the east side.”

Carlos Wilson, who serves as pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, said the project – which he has waited more than 20 years to see – made him see the power of partnership.

“I know that when we partner together, when we pool resources together, when we think together, when we reason together – there’s nothing that we cannot accomplish,” he said. “I always knew that the community needs a clean, recreational facility for people to come … where there won’t be as much (misbehavior).

“We plan to be guardians of this park, both the basketball/tennis court and Chain Park. We try to be a positive influence for people young, old, middle-aged and alike. I’m looking forward to working with all the pastors in the city; we’re going to try to create some church league basketball.”

The tax increase, which was approved by voters in April 2019 with an 81 percent approval rate, was expected to bring in approximately $4.2 million in new revenue. Half of those funds are earmarked for 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects around the city, while the other half will be used for renovations at Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

Initial projections expected the tax to generate about $100,000 a month for the city and another $100,000 for Southern Miss, but through the first four months of the tax, the measure generated an average of $117,000 per month.

So far, the city has used the funds to help transform the Hattiesburg American building on Main Street into a public arts center; replace the gymnasium floor at Thames Elementary; and for field drainage, grading and field light replacement at the ballpark on East 9thStreet. Other projects include two covered batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park, the extension of the walking trail at Duncan Lake, lighting improvements at the Tatum Tennis Court Complex and a new splash pad at Sullivan Park in Palmers Crossing.

“What you see behind you is a beautiful park, but it’s not finished,” said Chris McGee, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We listen to the citizens, and we’re going to enhance the surrounding areas.

“We’re going to try to put a picnic table underneath the trees, so families can come out and have a family day – not only play basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, but have a picnic. Also, we listened to our citizens during this pandemic, but now that the numbers are down, we’re going to go around the city and put all our outdoor basketball courts back up, so our kids can have a place to play.”