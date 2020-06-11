Mayor Toby Barker and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors are expected to engage in dialogue regarding the Confederate statue outside the Forrest County Circuit Court building that residents and officials have called to be removed, particularly after the recent death of George Floyd during an encounter with Minneapolis police.

Barker addressed the issue in a June 10 Facebook post, when he said he is looking forward to conversation with the county that will discuss a more appropriate location for the statue, which sits on county property and cannot legally be relocated by the city. While Barker acknowledged the county’s efforts to move forward with measures like the statue of civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer outside the courthouse, he said it is not entirely appropriate to have the Confederate statue – which was erected in 1910 and dedicated “to the men and women of the Confederacy – in its current location.

“In a building that represents people having access to equal rights – whether that be the court system or the ballot – is it right for people to have to walk to that building and pass under the shadow of a symbol that evokes very painful feelings regarding a very real, but wrong chapter in our history?” Barker said. “I trust (the county’s) ability to lead on this issue.”

After Barker’s address, David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, issued a statement saying that he is always glad to hear his constituents’ opinions regarding county issues, including the mayors. However, Hogan expressed regret that the mayor has not been present at the board’s last two meetings in the time since Floyd’s death, where he said the board has continued to provide an opportunity for feedback during its public forum.

“However, I do share the mayor’s confidence in our elected county leadership, especially when it comes to local race relations,” Hogan said “Whether it’s maintaining our diverse workforce through the current coronavirus crisis, making dozens of public board appointments reflecting our community’s diversity, participating in searches that installed minority executives at local public and private institutions, or erecting a monument to a local civil rights hero, the board of supervisors is rightfully proud of its track record.

“We look forward to continuing that tradition at out board meeting this Monday and plan to attend the council meeting Tuesday to see how the mayor plans to address related city matters.”

Barker said symbols are important representations, as they reflect the value and character of a community, and shine light on what is important to the residents of the area it represents.

“History cannot be erased,” he said. “However, there comes a time when some symbols, whether a state flag or a monument, do not need to be front and center. Stories can be told, lessons can be taught, and people can be remembered without magnifying those symbols that many rightfully deem offensive.”

To further bring light to the issue, a protest has been planned for June 13 at the site of the statue.

“I am grateful for those who have raised their voices at peaceful assemblies, and I know that protests in our city will continue to be peaceful as they occur in the days and the weeks to come,” Barker said. “We have worked across agencies and departments to provide safe environments to peacefully assemble, because when the entire world is looking for opportunities to pinpoint negativity and tear down efforts to make a better community, we have the opportunity to be different.

“We have the opportunity to spark hope and change in the days and weeks to come through healthy conversation. So know that when you speak, we will listen.”