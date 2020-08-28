U.S. Sen Roger Wicker has had many distinctions throughout political career, including serving as chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; being acknowledged as the second-highest ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; and serving on the Environment and Public Works Committee.

On Aug. 27, William Carey University officials added to that list during a ceremony at the campus’s Bass Memorial Chapel, where the senator was awarded an honorary degree by several members of the university, including president Tommy King, executive vice president Ben Burnett and Garry Breland, academic vice president and provost.

“It’s a very high honor, and I’m entirely humbled and so flattered to be in such excellent company,” Wicker said. “I’m totally puzzled, but very grateful. We’ve had relatives in the administration here … so we’ve had a great relationship for years – decades – with this great vessel of higher education.

“So it’s wonderful to be back among friends. It’s been terrific to work with Dr. King over time at the federal level after the (2017) tornado, and other occasions when we could be of assistance to this great school.”

After remarks by King, Breland and Burnett, Wicker was ceremonially hooded and presented with the honorary degree. The senator had previously given the commencement address at the university’s virtual summer graduation ceremonies earlier this month.

Normally, the conferral of the degree would have been part of a live commencement ceremony at Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium, but that endeavor had to be put off because of risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It came totally as a surprise,” Wicker said. “We received work back in the spring, and then came the realization that I would not be able to speak in person at graduation. But as Dr. King pointed out, it gave me the opportunity to make a commencement address that several thousand people were able to see by video, instead of just a few hundred.

“You just have to roll with the punches, and this will be an occasion that I’ll always remember, because we had to be quick on our feet with the COVID-19 virus. But it is still absolutely appreciated.”

Wicker, who serves as the senior United States Senator for the state, was elected in 2007. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Wicker was on officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 to 1980, and later served as a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1980 to 2003.

“You heard the list of others who have received this award – Dr. Alton Oschner, the founder of Oschner Hospital, was one,” King said. “It’s an eminent list … and Senator Wicker fits right in with those people.

“This is a gesture of appreciation for what he’s done for Mississippi and for the nation. We wanted to honor him in this way.”