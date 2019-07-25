BEATING THE HEAT: 52 years of providing chilly treats for Hub City

In 1967, Alpine Snow opened, and in its more than 50 years in operation, has become a staple in the Hub City during the blistering summer months.

The stand, which is affectionately called the "Green House" by its customers, is a small wooden building on South 11th Avenue in Hattiesburg that houses 42 homemade flavors, including classics like strawberry, grape, watermelon and cotton candy. The stand also prides itself on its more experimental flavors like wedding cake, Popeye, ice cream and Ninja Turtle. The most popular of the flavor is blue bubblegum, according to the current Alpine Snow owner Mike Phillips.

Its nickname comes from the paint on the building, which Phillips said is a custom paint called “shocking green.” The paint is the original color of the stand, according to the owner. He strives to keep the stand the same as people remember it from the day it opened to today.

“When I purchased (the stand), I tried to keep the flavors exactly the same,” he said. “The way a flavor tasted 50 years ago is the way it still tastes."

For more than 25 years, Phillips has owned the stand and remembers it from his childhood. He said he loves being able to own and operate this piece of Hattiesburg history.

“I love Hattiesburg and am proud to own a business in Hattiesburg,” he said. “I grew up in this neighborhood eating snowballs as a child at this very snowball stand.”

Phillips said he wants people to have a great experience at the stand and for people to not only remember their times at the stand from their childhood but also make new memories with their children and grandchildren.

“We have people that come and are excited because they’ve moved to California and have been gone for six or eight years. We hear them say, “Oh my goodness. It’s still here,’” he said. “People really like us and seem to really appreciate the consistency.”

Not only is there a long time following to the stand, but there are also long-time workers like Susan Murry. Murry has worked at the stand since she was 15-years-old. The now 40-year-old said she loves her job for its low-stress environment and happy costumers.

“Mike (Phillips) is a good boss, and making snow cones makes people happy,” Murry said.

Alpine Snow is located at 418 South 11th Ave., and is open 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The stand operates between March and October.