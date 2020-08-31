With hospitalization numbers from COVID-19 having decreased over the past month, Mayor Toby Barker has loosened some of the restrictions on bars, clubs and restaurants, including closing hours and capacity.

The mayor recently issued Executive Order 2020-17, which took place on Aug. 31 and allows in-house dining, bars and clubs to remain open until midnight. In addition, the food court at Turtle Creek Mall is allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.

Previously, bars and restaurants were required to close at no later than 10 p.m.

“We’ve made a lot of progress this month, and (we will) still have to be vigilant, especially with knowing our University of Southern Mississippi students are going to go back to in-person classes the day after Labor Day, and that Hattiesburg public schools are going back the day after Labor Day,” Barker said. “We have seen a lot of progress in August, and that’s even with a lot of our K-12 schools that have been in for two weeks now – as well as our William Carey University students; it’s their first week back.

“We are going to relax the 10 p.m. rule for in-house dining and bars and push that back to midnight. We will not hesitate to go back the other direction, though, if we start seeing large spikes in infection numbers.”

Mask requirements and capacity limits for all businesses will remain in place.

“We do this hoping that people will take personal responsibility over their choices; we hope that they will make good personal and collective decisions in what they do,” Barker said. “We expect people who are not only going into these places, but also the people who are overseeing those businesses, to keep an eye on this and make sure that people are wearing masks, that we’re obeying capacity limits.

“We know that the mall has been very good at enforcing the mask rule as well, so we believe this is a responsible step forward while also continuing to prioritize public health in our community.”

As of Aug. 28, the area’s health care centers – which are comprised of Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Hattiesburg Clinic and the health center at Southern Miss – had conducted 51,000 COVID-19 health tests. Of those, 5,802 were positive, 44,662 were negative and 537 were pending.

Seventy confirmed COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, lower than the average of 80.5 over the last 14 days. There were five hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

Twenty-three COVID patients were in the Intensive Care Unit – down from the average of 26.57 over the past 14 days – and none were under investigation in ICU.

“Over time, we’ve seen – especially in the last week or so – the hospitalization number start to come down a lot since the early part of August,” Barker said. “We hope that trend continues.”

As of the same time period, the state has seen 599 new cases and 14 new deaths as a result of the virus, none of which were in Forest or Lamar counties. Forrest County saw six new positive cases, while Lamar County saw 27 for a total of 33 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

Since March, Forrest County has seen a total of 2,104 positive cases; Lamar County has seen 1,426, bringing the total in the metro area to 3,530.