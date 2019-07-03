Audit: Saenger income up 30 percent; zoo up 11

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission experienced one of its best years in 2018, with earned income at the Saenger Theater up 30 percent over the previous year, as well as an 11 percent increase in earned income at the Hattiesburg Zoo from the pervious year.

Those numbers come from the commission’s 2018 annual report, which accounts for the fiscal year from October 2017 to September 2018. The report was delivered to Hattiesburg City Council members Monday by Rick Taylor, executive director of the commission, and approved by council Tuesday with a 5-0 vote.

“We’re at 50 percent of our total earned income that we earned last year, awaiting this fiscal year,” Taylor told council members. “So the events at the zoo are working for us, and we appreciate what the city has given.”

In addition to the zoo and the theater, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission also runs the Oseola McCarty House Museum, Historic Eureka School Museum, Lake Terrace Convention Center, the African American Military History Museum and the Sixth Street Museum District.

Overall, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission had an actual budget of approximately $8.3 million in revenues, including $5.3 million from Hattiesburg’s 2 percent food and beverage tax and $1.9 million in revenue from the theater, convention center, military museum and zoo. Actual expenditures were approximately $6.8 million, with $1.9 million in facilities operations, $3.9 million in staffing costs and $267,941 in repairs, refurbishment and fixed assets.

Taylor said in the eight years since the commission took over operations of the zoo, that site’s earned income has grown from $294,000 annually to $1.8 million annually, with 177,000 passing through the zoo’s gates last year.

“Eleven percent of all zoos actually take care of themselves financially,” Taylor said. “We are part of that 11 percent. And this is operations – we earned more than it costs us to operate. We did that in May of 2017 – we crossed over from out of the red and into the black.”

One of the zoo’s biggest projects over the next year is a giraffe exhibit in the northwest quadrant of the zoo, the construction of which was recently awarded to B W Sullivan Building Contractor of Hattiesburg. The bid time of that project is 365 days, so Taylor expects to have the exhibit completed by this time next year.

The zoo also is looking forward to building a new Safari Grill for additional concession options, the completion a new hyena exhibit, and working toward accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“We have applied for AZA accreditation, and we have been visited and inspected,” Taylor said. “We will sit for our final interview of the inspection process the first of April … and I’m very optimistic that we’ll get it.

“That would open up for us a number of animals that we currently cannot get – animals such as African penguins or other animals like that which are controlled heavily and require appropriate facilities. We will become the only accredited facility in the state of Mississippi at that time, as Jackson (Zoo) lost their accreditation. They may get that back at some point, but we’ll be accredited, and then the Gulf Coast aquarium will become accredited shortly thereafter.”

Despite the successful year for the commission, the organization did hit a couple of rough patches, with less-than-efficient heating units driving up electricity costs at the zoo, along with weaker food and beverages sales than usual at Lake Terrace.

“Last February was tough – we may be cold right now, but we had a tough February last year,” Taylor said. “And at the zoo, we have to put out heaters that are not terribly efficient, and that’s something that we’re working on to improve the efficiency of heating animals. But that’s really what just ran the bills up.

“And that (drop in food and drink sales) impacted us, and kept us off the 2017 numbers,” Taylor said. “So we’re looking into that – there’s more competition in the marketplace – but it’s also something we’re focusing on with our sales at the convention center.”

Commission officials also are currently working to connect the Sixth Street District to the Longleaf Trace, along with bringing the Oseola McCarty house – which is currently on Miller Street – to the district. In addition, the Eureka School Museum, which was built in 1921 for African-American students in grades 1 through 12, has been fully renovated on its way to becoming a civil rights museum.

“We are moving forward,” Taylor said. “I’m working with Latoya Norman, the general manager of our (military) museum, and we are putting together a committee to oversee and advise the development of the museum itself.

“We’re relying heavily on the state’s civil rights museum, as some of the people involved with it have a good understanding of civil rights history in the state of Mississippi, and in Hattiesburg as well.

“We don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so Latoya has been talking to them … as we put that group together and start the process.”