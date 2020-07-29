On July 26, the City of Hattiesburg's administrative team learned of one employee at Public Works who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee has not been at work since Friday, July 24. Tracing has concluded 10 direct exposures and 0 indirect exposures.

All exposures have been tested; 0 returned positive.

This brings the city’s total workforce cases to 30 since March. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.

These action steps are per the Exposure & Symptoms Protocol for COVID-19. This protocol was developed based on CDC guidelines and input from the Hattiesburg medical community. It relates to any employee who is either symptomatic or had direct or indirect exposure, and it can be accessed by visiting: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/wp-content/uploads/employee-exposure-protocol.pdf.