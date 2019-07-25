‘Candidate’ accreditation: WCU School of Pharmacy completes two of three steps

The William Carey University School of Pharmacy has been granted “Candidate” status by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, the national accrediting body for schools of pharmacy in the United States.

“Candidate” accreditation status is the second step in a three-step process that is finalized after the inaugural class graduates. The WCU School of Pharmacy admitted its first class in July 2018; these students will graduate with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in May 2021. Schools of pharmacy, who pass this milestone while meeting all ACPE standards, are granted “Accredited” status by the ACPE Board of Directors.

The awarding of WCU School of Pharmacy’s “Candidate” status came during a June meeting of the ACPE Board of Directors after a three-day site visit in mid-April by ACPE representatives and discussions with university and school of pharmacy officials.

“I am extremely pleased that we were able to achieve the next level of accreditation – ‘Candidate’ status,” said Dr. Michael Malloy, dean of the WCU School of Pharmacy.

“The faculty, staff, students, the community and the university have done an excellent job in creating a quality program that allows us to be on schedule to earn full accreditation and serve the needs of the Gulf Coast and entire state.”

WCU School of Pharmacy offers the only accelerated, three-year Doctor of Pharmacy program on the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Pensacola.

It is located on the university’s Tradition campus in a new three-story facility that includes seven classrooms and labs, five study and conference rooms, informal study spaces, offices, workrooms, breakrooms and a lounge.