Zoo ready for ‘Spring Break Adventure’

Children and parents are invited to spend the upcoming spring break at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The zoo will host its annual Spring Break Adventure from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 14, March 16-21 and March 23-24.

“Each year, we like to start the spring season with an adventure for kids to enjoy. We’re happy to welcome back all our spring break adventurers and give them an amazing zoo experience,” said Demetric Kelly, the zoo’s guest services and retail manager.

Spring Break Adventure offers attractions for all ages, including free activities, crafts, games and much more. The splash pad will be open for children to cool off, and the Fun Zone will be an experience they will forever remember.

The train, mining expedition and carousel will also be operating.

“Spring break is one of the busiest weeks that we experience. Students can expend lots of energy at the Bug Hub and learn a little about conservation along the way,” said Jeremy Cumpton, the zoo’s director of conservation, education and wildlife.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children and free for children under age 2. Annual passes do not apply.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate the day of the event. For more information, call (601) 545-4576.