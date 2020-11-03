Second annual HattiesBARK Pet Parade and Block PAWty scheduled for March 21 in downtown ‘Burg

The Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and the City of Hattiesburg is proud to announce the second annual HattiesBARK Pet Parade and Block PAWty.

This event will kick off Saturday, March 21 in downtown Hattiesburg. Gates open at noon with a pet trick competition at 1 p.m., pet costume contest at 1:30 p.m. and pet parade at 2 p.m.

The pet community is encouraged to grab their furry family members and get their tails downtown for the most pet-tacular event of the year. Pet pools will be provided for the champion swimmers and relaxers.

Don’t lose your pet by being distracted from all of the fun games, like super-sized jenga, giant kick darts, corn hole, and even some bubble machines! Humans, fear not, there will be snacks and booze, too.

Admission for the Block PAWty and parade is $10.

The pet costume contest and pet trick competition will be free for all attendees.

All pets must be on a leash, and owners are required to pick up after their pets.