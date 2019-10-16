Gallery of Art, Design exhibit runs ‘til Nov. 12

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gallery of Art and Design will open its 2019 National Juried Painting Exhibition starting on Oct. 16 and concluding on Nov. 12 at the Hattiesburg campus. This exhibition was made possible in part through the generous support of Partners for the Arts.

This year’s exhibition, juried by Philadelphia painter Bill Scott, will feature works by 46 artists, selected from a total of 454 entries from across the country. The biennial juried show includes a wide range of work from figurative paintings, to studio still-lifes and landscapes, as well as abstract and non-objective works of art.

Scott will present a lecture beginning at 6 p.m. in Gonzalez Auditorium (Liberal Arts Building 108) followed by the opening reception and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. in the Gallery of Art and Design, George Hurst. All aspects of this event are free and are open to the public.

“To make anything, one fails – it’s an essential part of the process. The best paintings, I believe, are the ones painted before the artist knows how to do them,” said Scott in an interview. “Out of failure, you learn how to make something work."

Scott is a nationally and internationally recognized painter and expert colorist, known for his radiant paintings that blur the boundary between representation and abstraction. Scott is represented by Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York, where he has had seven solo exhibitions. His works are found at the Asheville Art Museum, British Museum, Cleveland Museum of Art, and Philadelphia Museum of Art.