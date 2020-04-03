Chabert to speak at Spirit of Women event

Lacey Chabert, a native of Purvis, will be the keynote speaker at Seasons of the Heart, Forrest General Spirit of Women’s spring event.

Spirit of Women will also announce the recipients of the 15th annual Spirit in Action Awards.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Chabert, who is based in Los Angeles, can currently be seen in the hit Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature film series, Crossword Mysteries, and was seen this holiday season in the film, Christmas in Rome.

She is best known for her role as “Claudia” on the Golden Globe Award-winning FOX television series, Party of Five, as well as for her iconic role in the hit film, Mean Girls. Her other feature credits include Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe, A Royal Christmas, A Wish for Christmas, All of My Heart, A Christmas Melody with Mariah Carey, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Daddy Day Care, What if God Were The Sun.

Spirit of Women will also use this time to announce the winners of the 2020 Spirit in Action Awards honoring Pine Belt residents for their work in making their community a healthier, safer and more inspirational place to live.

Nominations for this year are still being accepted and are open to both men and women ages 35 and older. Nominations must be received by March 13.Visit forrestgeneral.com for more information.

Tickets for the event go on sale for Spirit of Women members on March 4. Wednesday and Thursday ticket sales are available only to SOW members for $55. The SOW phone line will be open for phone orders on those two days.

On March 6, if there are still tickets available, sales will open to the general public at a cost of $65. Go to forrestgeneral.com/springevent or call Spirit of Women at (601) 288-4968 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.