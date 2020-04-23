Petal woman has $25,000 bond for three sexual misconduct charges regarding student at Camp Shelby youth academy

A Petal woman has had bond set on three felony counts regarding sexual misconduct with a student at the Mississippi Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said 42-year-old Rebekah George was charged with one count of sexual battery and two counts of lustful touching, and had a $25,000 bond set for all three charges. George turned herself in to the sheriff’s department Thursday morning after a probable cause hearing in Forrest County Circuit Court was waved.

She was then booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility. George is represented by Hattiesburg attorney T. Michael Reed.