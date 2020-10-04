Forrest County requires masks for employees, allows pop-up vendors

Forrest County has followed suit with protocols issued by the City of Hattiesburg and Lamar County to help slow the spread of COVID-19, with two new executive orders requiring employees to wear masks and allowing pop-up food vendors in the county.

The orders were signed April 10 by David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, and go into effect April 11.

Under one of the orders, all employees of essential businesses who work around the public or other employees will be required to wear face masks. Per terms of the order, “mask” is defined as any face covering, including but not limited to, fabric masks, homemade linen or cloth masks, household dust masks, handkerchiefs, scarves, surgical masks or N95 masks.

Employers are not obligated to purchase or provide the masks for employees, but are tasked with ensuring that employees do wear the coverings. The order does not apply to essential health care operations, as those institutions will continue to adhere to protocols issued by the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19.

Businesses are allowed to enforce stricter guidelines than those laid out in the order.

“So out in the county, you’ll see in the Dollar Generals and the gas stations and so forth, the employees will now be required to have a face covering on,” Hogan said.

The other order suspends for 30 days the county’s regular ordinance regarding for-profit businesses on county property, which will allow pop-up food vendors to set up shop in areas like parking lots to provide that essential service. Those employees also must wear masks, and vendors will be required to enforce social distancing between customers. In addition, a distance of at least 15 feet must be maintained between vendor stations.

“We’ve actually been reached out to by these pop-up food vendors, like Strick’s Barbecue and Sully’s Tavern,” Hogan said. “It’ll be for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“They take call-in orders, and they like to have a rendezvous point, if you will, and we encourage that so that our elderly and our vulnerable citizens will be able to get hot meals out in the rural areas of Forrest County. We want to encourage people to continue to use local restaurants for food service, and they have actually expressed an interest in being able to meet residents at a rendezvous point and pick up their food."

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of enforcing the orders.

“Right now, we’re basically in the heat of the battle - the next 10 to 14 days are going to be very important,” Hogan said. “We want to very strongly encourage people to shelter in place as much as they possibly can. We are seeing some better numbers, and so what we’re doing is working with the experts.

"(They) predict the next two weeks will be the top of the curve, if you will, so we just want to be sure that we’re doing all that we can to ensure public safety, and also protect these employees. A lot of these employees are dealing with the general public in a large scale on a day-to-day basis, and so we felt like it was the right thing to do to help protect the employee and the public."