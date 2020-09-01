Emergency officials have located the man who went missing Tuesday morning

on the banks of the Leaf River near the East Hardy Street bridge that connects Petal and Hattiesburg.

The man, who was reported to have been seen earlier on a makeshift raft, was found by members of the Petal Police Department near Carterville Road.

“He told them had he was just going for a float down the river on a raft,” said Danny Wade, assistant chief of the Hattiesburg Fire Department. “His raft broke up, but he came out and refused any type of medical attention; said nothing was wrong with him. He was just on a casual float.”

Officials received reports before noon Tuesday of a male subject on a makeshift raft floating down the river in distress and immediately put three boat crews on the water, but were unable to locate anything for a time.

“We have been up and down the river trying to locate (the raft); we have located nothing so far,” Wade said at the scene. “We haven’t located the person; we haven’t talked to anybody that’s had actual eyes on him either. So right now, we’re just searching.”

In addition to HFD, and PPD, Petal Fire Department and the Forrest County Emergency Operations Center are assisted with the search.

“We’re utilizing all the boats and all the resources that we have at this time,” Wade said.