The two individuals who were killed in what has been described as a “train versus car accident” last week have been identified.

Forrest County deputy coroner Lisa Klem said 19-year-old Lexiana Gohlar and 21-year-old Adrian Cox, both of Hattiesburg, were pronounced dead at the scene after their car was hit by a train at Eastside Avenue and Scooba Street. Law enforcement officials responded to the incident at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said Gohlar and Cox were driving a Nissan Altima when the car was hit by an Amtrak train.

Klem and Moore said there is no update on the condition of an infant who was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

The incident is still under investigation, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.