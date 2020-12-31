Two of Hattiesburg’s most well-recognized icons have been honored by the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association: downtown’s Town Square Park, and Kévin Jordan, the longtime city employee who served as the housing coordinator for the Urban Development Department.

Town Square Park recently was the recipient of the planning association’s 2020 Great Public Space Award as part of its List of Great Places, which recognizes extraordinary examples of skillful planning combined with public commitment and extensive community participation. The park, which sits at the corner of Main and Buschman streets, was given the award for its location in the Hub City Historic District and for hosting community events such as live music and farmer’s markets.

Town Square Park, which is the former site of First Baptist Church, is located on the banks of Gordon’s Creek.

After the lot sat vacant for several years, city officials began perusing the idea for a park at the site, and owner and developer J. Ed Turner donated the property to the city. In 1996, the site was cleaned up and a walking trail was built, along with 1900s-style park benches and reproduction antique light fixtures.

A gazebo and a three-tiered fountain were added as special features, and in 2004, festivals began at the park. In 2014, a local artist donated a design for a permanent stage, which has since been named for John Ivany Marshall, who instituted the music festival that would come to be known as Live at Five.

City officials estimated that in 2019, approximately 100,000 people visited Town Square Park and its many events.

“Town Square Park’s inclusion on the American Planning Association’s 2020 List of Great Places is a testament to the vision and work of so many community leaders who came before us,” Mayor Toby Barker said. "Over the course of nearly 25 years, people like Dr. Eddie Holloway, J. Ed Turner, Ed Blake, Sally Hughes, Sarah Newton and the persistent citizen leadership of the Hattiesburg Downtown Association have transformed a vacant lot into the heartbeat of community and entertainment in our city.

“This award pushes us to aspire further and cast an even greater vision for Town Square Park, Gordon’s Creek and our entire city.”

Jordan, who died in April at age 58 because of complications with COVID-19, was posthumously awarded with an award given for “giants in the field,” particularly in the planning industry. Jordan worked for the city for 13 years and with the American Planning Association, where he strove to increase transparency and include all voices within the statewide chapter of the association.

“Of all the losses we have felt this year, Kévin Jordan’s has been one of the hardest for our city,” Barker said.