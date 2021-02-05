The Pearl River Community College Dental Hygiene program, located at the Forrest County Center on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, is accepting patients for the spring. Services include oral exams, oral cancer exams, radiographs, fluoride treatments, sealants, dental cleanings, and oral hygiene education and additional assistance. Services are provided by students under supervision of instructors and dentists. Appointment times are 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings and 1 p.m. Thursday afternoons. The cost is $25 for adults or $20 for children. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (601) 554-5509 or email sallen@prcc.edu. Shanalyn Allen is the program director.