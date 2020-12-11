Up until very recently, Peggy Boutwell – in her own words – never won anything.

That changed on the evening of Nov. 10, when Boutwell won the virtual drawing for “Win This Car,” a raffle held by the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation to benefit community healthcare in the Pine Belt.

Her win granted her a brand-new vehicle, when she drove off the Vardaman Honda lot in Hattiesburg with a 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L.

“I am super excited,” Boutwell said when she picked up the car the next morning. “I’m so thrilled, and I feel so blessed; I never expected to win.”

This marks the fifth year that the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation has held the “Win This Car” raffle. Tickets are sold for $75 a piece.

“We raise a lot of money for our foundation, which supports our healthcare system in Hattiesburg and helps people in need,” said Joe Paul, chair the foundation’s board of directors. “It’s really exciting tonight; there are years when you can’t catch them (on the phone), and of course this year we couldn’t have anybody come and watch it live.

“But Mrs. Peggy Boutwell sounded ecstatic and is a very deserving winner of this vehicle. We appreciate everybody who bought tickets – almost 1,100 were sold for supporting the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.”

Paul said the event is always fun, and people seem to look forward to it every year.

“I know that folks have bought tickets year after year after year,” he said. “It’s sort of a great, end-of-the-year kind of fun thing to do. This charitable foundation has been part of building the Asbury Hospice House, the Healing Gardens by the Cancer Center, and a number of other projects that just enhance what is already probably the best quality of healthcare you’ll find in the state and the region from Forrest General.”

Martha Dearman, who serves as director for the foundation, said the funds are extremely helpful for her organization.

“Hattiesburg has the most generous donors that I have ever known, and they see the importance of it,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without our generous donors – they see what we’re doing and they know the difference they’re making.”

Boutwell, who works in the radiology department at Forrest General Hospital, said she hasn’t yet had a chance to decide whether she’s going to trade in or sell her current car, or keep it for a backup.

“I was discussing it with my children, like ‘oh my gosh, what am I going to do,’ but I’m looking sharp in my new one,” she said. “I drive a 2010 Honda, and Hondas are fabulous cars; they just go forever. I went from a 2006 to a 2010, and now I’ve got a 2021, so I’m just thrilled.”