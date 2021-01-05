Officials from the City of Hattiesburg have filed a request for arbitration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the rebuild of Fire Station No. 2, which was destroyed in the 2017 tornado that tore through the eastern and southern parts of the city.

Mayor Toby Barker said the arbitration, which was filed on Dec. 31, comes after the agency went back on its decision that the fire station on Arledge Street met the “50% rule,” which states that if the cost to repair a facility is more than half of what it would take to replace it, then FEMA will replace the building. Although FEMA had originally agreed that stipulation was met, the $259,312 obligated by the agency does not match the $2.5 million it would cost to replace the fire station.

“FEMA said it met that criteria, then our insurance company came forward and said it was a total loss,” Barker said. “Then when FEMA gave us the cost estimating worksheet in November 2018, it was still eligible for the 50% ruling.

“It wasn’t until the following January, in 2019, that the initial offer to replace the facility was $259,000. After other correspondence, FEMA decides that we don’t meet the 50% rule, and that’s kind of where we are. We appealed that and got a rejection in November, and now we have opted for arbitration, which is a more expeditious opportunity for us to try and get some movement on this project, especially as we approach the four-year anniversary of the tornado.”

A conference will soon be held between the city, FEMA and a three-judge panel that will oversee the arbitration process. Officials hope to have a hearing within the next two months, at which point a final decision will be made as to what the city will receive for the fire station.

“We will continue to fight and advocate that not only does the project meet the 50% rule, but you cannot repair that facility and make it meet today’s building and fire codes. You just can’t,” Barker said. “I know this has been a frustrating process for our administration, city council and that neighborhood.

“However, we are committed to fighting for every dollar for as long as long as it takes to not only rebuild Station No. 2, but also (tornado-damaged) Timberton Park, and currently that appeal is pending before FEMA right now. That neighborhood deserves a permanent fire station to serve that area, and that neighborhood deserves a functioning park that they can use as well.”

In August 2019, Hattiesburg City Council members voted to approve an Architectural Services Agreement with Williams and Associates for reconstruction of the station, with plans to rebuild at the site of the former Big Yank location on Edwards Street about a block away from the former Arledge Street site. Preliminary ideas for the station include a two-lane engine bay, a gear locker room, support rooms for 24/7 operations, a full kitchen and dining area, an exercise/training room and a battalion chief’s office and private bedroom.

The site will be designed to withstand 120-mile-per-hour winds.

“Given the trend that we’ve seen, with what is seemingly an impenetrable wall of bureaucracy where interpretations change and the field goal posts move on a regular basis, I don’t know (how arbitration will turn out),” Barker said. “That’s why we’re opting for arbitration, because we have seen what happens to our appeals.

“I hope that it does (go in the city’s favor); we have a strong case, and we look forward to having our hearing before that three-judge panel.”