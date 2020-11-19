On the week of Nov. 16, officials from the City of Hattiesburg’s administrative team learned that five additional employees at the Hattiesburg Fire Department – along with one employee from the grounds division of the Parks and Recreation Department – have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Samantha McCain, chief communications offer for the city, information on those six employees is as follows:

•Employee No. 1, with the fire department, completed his or her last day of work on Nov. 14, with test results returned on Nov. 16. That employee has had six direct exposures.

•Employee No. 2, with the fire department, completed the last day of work on Nov. 15, with results returned on Nov. 16. That employee had six direct exposures.

•Employee No. 3, with the fire department, completed the last day of work on Nov. 16, with results returned the same day. That employee had 10 direct exposures.

•Employee No. 4, with the fire department, completed the last day of work on Nov. 15, with test results returned on Nov. 17. That employee had two direct exposures.

•Employee No. 5, with the Parks and Recreation Department, completed the last day of work on Nov. 13, with test results returned on Nov. 17. That employee had one direct exposure.

•Employee No. 6, with the fire department, completed the last day of work on Nov. 17, with test results returned on Nov. 18. That employee had six direct exposures.

These latest numbers bring the positive cases throughout the city’s workforce to a total of 51 since March. All employees who are considered direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the positive tests, and subsequent testing also is taking place.

“The direct exposure from the Parks and Recreation employee has come back negative,” McCain said. “And direct exposure tests from the fire department have either come back negative or are still pending. Tests will also be scheduled for any employee who was not directly/indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution.”