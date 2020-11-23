Shop, eat, and be merry with local businesses this holiday season. Hattiesburg locals and visitors are encouraged to “shop small” on Saturday, Nov. 28, by visiting locally owned shops and restaurants in Downtown Hattiesburg.

“Our Downtown Hattiesburg merchants are excited to offer a safe ‘shop small’ experience just in time for the holiday season. We hope this will be a time for customers and businesses to come together, allowing holiday shopping money to stay within the community. Locals and visitors can find unique and, often, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on their list this year in Downtown,” Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said.

Participating downtown merchants and restaurants will be open on Saturday with activities from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participating stores include: Walnut Square Gifts and Stationery, Main Street Books and Wildflower Market, Blooms Company, McKenzie’s on Main, Ruby Nails, Twin Forks Wine & Provisions (curbside only), Sack’s Outdoors, Your CBD Store, The Author Shoppe, The Humidor, and Go Young Fashions. Participating eateries include The Porter Pub, Blu Jazz Café, Nellie’s Chicken and Daiquiris, The Depot Kitchen & Market, FIKA Swedish Café, Southbound Bagel, and Southern Prohibition Brewery. All businesses will observe the current state and local mandates related to COVID-19 to provide a safe and responsible shopping experience for all.

In conjunction with Shop Small Saturday, the Pine Belt Holiday Expo will take place at the Historic Train Depot from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Downtown. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Shoppers can find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list as well as many stocking stuffers, gift baskets, holiday décor, and more, mostly from local businesses and artists. There will also be food vendors available. This event will follow city mandates, including mask-wearing by vendors and attendees, both indoors and outdoors. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event and vendor booths will be spaced out to maintain social distance.

The Downtown Go-Cup ordinance allows guests to “sip and shop” along the streets of downtown, where the “Downtown Christmas Story” windowscapes and holiday décor bring a cheerful atmosphere to the day and into the evening. The Go-Cup district applies to pedestrians only. Those who participate should sip responsibly.

More information about shops, restaurants, and times can be found inside participating merchants, or on the Downtown Hattiesburg Facebook page and website.

Since its founding in 1985, Downtown Hattiesburg, a Mississippi Main Street program, has spearheaded the revitalization of Hattiesburg’s historic core through partnerships to focus on its growth and development on the Main Street Four Point Approach of the National Main Street Center: Organization, Design, Promotion, and Economic Vitality. The Hattiesburg Downtown Association’s core mission is the revitalization and historic preservation of the Downtown district, making Downtown the vibrant and creative center of Hattiesburg. Through its membership program and self-promoted events, the Association is able to market and educate investors, developers, entrepreneurs, businesses, shoppers, visitors and residents, that downtown Hattiesburg is a destination—a place to live, work, and play.