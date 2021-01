Multiple traffic lights in downtown Hattiesburg were out of service on the morning of Jan. 22 after an 18-wheeler struck several power poles on Buschman Street near the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. that morning. No injuries were reported.

“They’re going to replace the poles; I think they’re already almost finished with it,” Moore said.