A look at local crime during the pandemic

While statistics from Forbes show that the numbers of many crimes have dropped nationwide during stay-at-home orders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of domestic violence incidents has increased in some places - a trend that may or may not hold true in the Hattiesburg area.

According to forbes.com, drug arrests have dropped by 42 percent in Chicago in recent weeks, while the rate of key crimes in Los Angeles dropped 30 percent after March 15. On the other hand, since March 16 the National Domestic Hotline had received 2,345 calls in which the virus was cited as a condition of abuse.

In the period from March 1 to April 12, Hattiesburg Police Department responded to six felony aggravated assault/domestic violence calls - all of which came before March 23 - and 52 misdemeanor simple assaults. During that same period in 2019, police responded to two felonies and 71 misdemeanors.

“Numbers constantly fluctuate, and there are so many different factors in individual cases,” Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said. “Domestic violence incidents are generally one of our problem areas, and we are constantly working to reduce domestic violence situations.

“We can’t distinguish in that short of a time frame if the pandemic/quarantine is a direct factor. We always keep our eyes on the numbers, and constantly monitor them, so we can always work to identify a pattern if there is one.”

From March 1 to April 14, deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 30 domestic incidents, up 21 during the same period in 2019. Forrest County saw 25 domestic incidents during that time frame in 2015, followed by 30 in 2016, 41 in 2017 and 21 in 2018.

Scott Lees, public information officer with the sheriff’s department, said a few of the calls this year were from the same residences, such as occurrences in which deputies will respond to the same house several times in a three-month period. However, in those cases that end up in divorce or separation, the sheriff’s department usually ceases to get calls from that location.

“So at any given time, there could be something going on with a family where we’re getting two or three calls a week about something,” Lees said. “A couple of those (out of that number of 30), I think one house called twice and one called three times, so that is around five calls.

“As someone who has looked through the data over the years for several reasons, I don’t see a difference of nine calls in a month-and-a-half time frame to be a spike - I think it’s just what’s happening at the time.

Lees expects over the coming months to see arrests going down, partly because deputies aren’t conducting as many traffic stops during the pandemic - which means fewer offenses such as finding drugs in vehicles.

“Before we took office … it’s not that they weren’t being proactive in finding (drugs); we just had fewer deputies on the road. So it’s not that there is an increase in certain crimes; it’s that we come across it more often or we get calls about it more.”

Lees said although the numbers from last year to this year don’t necessarily indicate a spike, the sheriff’s department prepared ahead just in case there was an increase during the pandemic. But after seeing that the call volume had decreased over the past couple of weeks, department staff has begun moving back towards its normal structure.

“We had moved our guys around and put wards in transport,” Lees said. “They weren’t going to be transporting as many inmates, under the circumstances we’re in right now, so we have those guys ready to go out and respond to calls and work on other shifts.

“We moved people to the dispatch office where they could take reports and have another deputy on the scene, but it hasn’t been necessary. Our office, at least, has not seen a spike, especially not all the way around, when it comes to crime.”

From March 1 to April 13, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to 44 domestic violence calls, down from 56 calls during the same period last year. Sheriff Danny Rigel said he could see the reasons for and against why those numbers may have increased during the pandemic.

“If the numbers went up, I could understand that - people getting on each other’s nerves more because they’re in close quarters more than they normally are,” he said. “But with them going down, I can understand that too, because there may be more family bonding time that they don’t normally have.

“We get drawn up in our everyday lives with a lot of stress with our jobs and what have you, and (people) may be able to see each other more often now, and that could be a reason (numbers go down). So if numbers are going down, it’s not just a regional thing here; it’s nationwide, and that might be the reason. People are coming together as a family more and reducing the stress that we have during the course of the day."

Lees and Rigel - along with Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore - said while the pandemic has changed procedures a little - for instance, an officer may take a report by phone for a stolen item, rather than in person - police do respond in person to any crime that involves violence, such as domestic abuse or simple assault.

“We’re not responding differently (to violent crime),” Moore said. “No domestic situation is going to get responded to differently. If there is a violent felony that’s domestic assault or anything like that, we still respond to that - none of those have changed."