Law enforcement officials vigilant in keeping officers safe during COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic infecting thousands of police officers around the country - including more than 1,000 New York Police Department and more than 160 New Jersey police personnel who have tested positive as of the first week of April - departments throughout the Pine Belt are implementing additional safety measures and testing officers as deemed necessary.

Hattiesburg Police Department Chief Anthony Parker said on April 9, city officials learned that one employee in the police department had tested positive for the virus. That employee has not been at work since April 1, and all employees in that division have been notified of the positive test and were scheduled for COVID-19 tests.

In total, 10 department employees have been tested for COVID-19, four of which were tested because of possible exposure to the positive result. Of those four, one has come back negative, and the other three are still pending.

Five other employees have been tested for the virus as part of regular health checkups, all of which have tested negative.

“Tests for other employees have been scheduled based on employee exposure or employee need,” Parker said. “Due to personnel privacy and HIPAA, additional information about employees who have tested positive will not be shared.”

All departments and employees in the city, including those in the police department, work through the same exposure and symptoms protocol.

Under those rules, an employee who has had known exposure to the virus and has symptoms will be sent home for isolation pending test results - unless the symptoms are severe, at which point they will be admitted to the emergency room.

If that employee tests positive, he or she must self-isolate until no fewer than 72 hours have passed without a fever reducer, improved symptoms and more than seven days since the onset of symptoms. If that employee tests negative, he or she may return to work with a mask and once-daily temperature/symptom checks for 14 days past the last known exposure, as long as they have been without fever for more than 24 hours.

An employee who has had known exposure to the virus but is not exhibiting symptoms may return to work with a mask and once-daily temperature/symptom check for 14 days past the last known exposure. If that employee tests positive, he or she must self-isolate until the fever is gone for at least 72 hours, have improvements in symptoms, and wait until it has been at least 7 days since the onset of symptoms.

If that employee tests negative, they must continue with mask and monitoring at work for 14 days past the last known exposure.

An employee with no known exposure who is exhibiting symptoms may not return to work until tests come back negative and they are without fever for 24 hours. An employee with no known exposure who is not showing symptoms may work without a mask if testing has not been done; if testing has been done, they must wear a mask until results are available.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said whenever a prisoner is escorted to jail, the temperature of the officer and the prisoner is taken before they are allowed to enter the building. If a fever is present, officials will then check for other symptoms.

"They're not to the point where they'll just test them at random; you have to show symptoms before they'll test them," he said. "So we're kind of watching them, but if an officer comes into contact with someone they feel might spread the virus, we'll tell them to self-quarantine and look for any other symptoms. If they show any other symptoms, we'll get them tested."

So far, only one Lamar County deputy has been tested. That deputy - who came into contact with a deceased person who was exhibiting possible symptoms - was sent home after developing a fever and later tested negative for the virus. He was then allowed to come back to work.

"(Officers) have N95 masks, goggles, hand sanitizer, surgical masks - when they bring somebody to jail, they put the surgical mask on the prisoner," Rigel said. "Then we've got disposable gowns, in case the officers go to a place where they know somebody does have the virus in the household, or they suspect something. Each officer keeps that (personal protective equipment) in their patrol vehicle."

Scott Lees, public information officer with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, said the department receives information from the state health department if someone in a certain household is known to have the virus. At that point, that address is flagged to make deputies aware that they are entering a house that may potentially house a COVID-19-positive individual.

"That being said, they're already wearing the PPE - we issued that about a month ago," Lees said. "All deputies that interact with the public are supposed to wear masks, gloves and eye protection, and that's across the board."

Lees said so far, the sheriff's office has not been in a situation where testing of an officer has been required.