Coroners: Dead not automatically tested for virus

With 4,512 cases of COVID-19 and 169 deaths in Mississippi as of April 19, local coroners are staying extra vigilant in the face of the virus, although deceased individuals in Forrest and Lamar counties are only tested if officials have reason to believe they came into contact with the coronavirus before death.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict and Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said not every decedent is automatically tested – only those who were showing symptoms or had some possible connection with the disease.

“They have to give reason for the test,” Benedict said. “We have done a few tests, and they have come back negative.

“They were exposed or had some of the symptoms, but they’ve come back negative on our end. But that would be the only way – if someone in the home had it, or they were exposed.”

So far, Matherne has tested only one decedent, whose test results also came back negative.

“The family, the history they’d given us, thought it could have been (coronavirus), but it came back completely negative,” he said.

Coroners from four south Mississippi counties recently expressed to The Sun Herald their concerns about the lack of tests for the deceased in their counties. Each said they had attempted to gain more tests but were unsuccessful.

Matherne said in Lamar County, however, he finds the current policy is working.

“If there’s even a slight idea that they think it could be, then we’re doing it,” he said. “If there is someone present stating that (the decedent) was running fever, coughing, and then all of a sudden they passed away – those are indicators.

“But if we get someone who has had COPD for 20-something years, smokes two packs a day, and is on oxygen at the home and nebulizer treatments, then we’re not going to test that patient thinking that it could have been COVID that caused it. If we get out to a scene and there are no signs of COVID, or any concerns the family has, then we’re not testing.”

In addition, Benedict said Forrest County doesn’t have the funds or the means to test every decedent.

“It suppose it’d be just like if you were to go get tested; they’re going to ask you if you have any of the symptoms, and it’s going to be the same way with us,” he said. “You’ve got to show that you may have it. I don’t see where more testing is going to help; I really don’t, not on the coroner’s standpoint.

“We’re doing all we can, but I can’t see testing more than what we’re doing on the coroner’s standpoint. Now, the Coast, they’re so close to the Louisiana/New Orleans area, so (people) are coming back and forth. So that’s the way I’m looking at it, but I just can’t see it myself.”

As of April 19, Forrest County had reported 147 COVID-19 cases and four deaths to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Lamar County had reported 71 cases with two deaths.