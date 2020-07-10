Venture Church, in partnership with Merchants Foodservice, will distribute 500 free food boxes this weekend to help offset economic hardships felt by local families as a result of this year’s global pandemic.

From 8 a.m. until noon (or until supplies last) on Saturday, July 11, Venture Church volunteers will be set up at the Hunt Club Campus, located at 1900 North 31st Avenue in Hattiesburg, to give out pre-packaged family-sized food boxes to the public. The food boxes, packaged and provided by the Hattiesburg-based foodservice distributor, will contain essential items such as fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat products.

“Merchants reached out to us with this opportunity, and we are grateful to partner with them to provide free groceries to area families who may be struggling right now more than usual due to the impact of COVID-19 on our local economy,” said Jones County Campus Pastor Kyle Warren, who oversees community outreach projects on behalf of Venture Church. “Anyone is eligible and there is no criteria for receiving a box. All a family has to do is show up at our Hunt Club Campus on Saturday morning. Our Venture Church volunteers will be on-hand to load one food box per family directly into each vehicle to ensure a contact-free experience.”

During the month of July, Venture Church is highlighting an ongoing outreach campaign called “Love Your Neighbor.”

The “Love Your Neighbor” campaign was launched in March in response to COVID-19 and devastating area tornados to encourage Venture Church partners to actively seek out opportunities to serve others.

Since then, more than 300 Venture Church partners have made and donated more than 6,000 face masks, distributed more than 2,500 meals to families, provided more than 1,000 cups of coffee to health care workers, delivered more than 600 care packages to health care workers, assisted elderly people and foreign exchange students impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown, adopted 63 graduating high school seniors, provided disaster relief to more than 25 different sites and provided prayer and support to countless individuals.

In addition to this Saturday’s food distribution, Venture Church is planning to distribute food boxes again from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the Hunt Club Campus.