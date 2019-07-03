United Way furthers volunteerism

Imagine this: You’ve finally made it to Friday. You’re at the end of a grueling work week and have a whole host of other responsibilities for the coming weekend.

Maybe you’ve got homework and a test to cram for. Maybe you’re playing chauffeur from soccer practice to piano lessons to sleepovers. Maybe you’re finally going to tackle that junk drawer in the kitchen. You log onto social media or open your email and see a message:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED.

What do you do?

Recent research says that almost a quarter of Mississippians religiously answer the volunteer all-call, donating a portion of their time to organizations, causes and fundraising events that they believe in. Our area is no stranger to volunteer needs and opportunities. Week after week, hundreds of service hours are donated to help aid the organizations that are addressing some of the communities most critical needs.

Philanthropy has continued to rise year after year and has been integrated into almost every phase and space in our lives. College and scholarship applications weigh community service in their decision making. Corporations encourage employees to get involved by incentivising volunteer hours. Even interest in nonprofit careers has grown because of the desire to ‘give back’.

It’s no secret that nonprofit organizations, school districts, and county and city entities depend heavily on volunteer support. Here are a few things to remember so that both you and the organization have a great volunteering experience.

Commit and confirm.

Nonprofits and volunteer coordinators often schedule other activities in their organizations around when volunteers are able to help. Not knowing if and when you’re available can leave some needs unmet. Think of signing up to volunteer as a firm commitment and confirm the details with the organization, just like you’d do with any important appointment. It can make a big difference for everyone involved.

Pick an organization or cause that you’re passionate about.

It is only natural to be more committed and have a better experience when being genuinely interested in what you’re doing. The same goes for volunteering. Even if you’re volunteering as a requirement, make the best of the experience by working for a cause that really matters to you.

Be an ambassador.

Volunteers really are the backbone of certain organizations. Whether it’s through serving on a committee or having a set number of hours to give each week, you become the workforce and ambassador for that place or project. If you have a great experience while volunteering, tell a friend. If you know of a need requiring a skillset of someone else, encourage them to participate. If you find a cause that connects with the mission of your business or employer, encourage coworkers to join your efforts. Part of being a good volunteer is creating awareness, educating and inspiring other to help nonprofits sustain and grow.

Just start.

Volunteering shouldn’t be intimidating, but sometimes taking on that responsibility and all that goes along with it can be. Luckily, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi (Volunteer SEMS), a program of United Way of Southeast Mississippi, is here to make it easier. By helping keep up with a variety of different volunteer opportunities, helping you sign up to participate and connecting you with projects that you care most about, Volunteer SEMS relieves some of the stress of getting started. No matter where you are in your volunteering journey, the most important thing is to just start and continue. No matter what project you do or where you volunteer, you’re working to make the community better, one service hour at a time.

For more information or to get involved, call 601-545-7141 or visit volunteerisms.org.

