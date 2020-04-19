Storm shelters open in anticipation of severe weather

Storm shelters in Forrest and Lamar counties have opened in anticipation of severe weather Sunday.

The area is under a moderate risk for severe weather from 2 p.m. until midnight. According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, tornadoes are likely along with damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour and large hail up to the size of tennis balls.

There is also a limited threat of flash flooding until 1 a.m. Monday.

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, and the Lamar County Community Shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.

Both shelters are taking certain precautions for COVID-19 and require face masks and social distancing.