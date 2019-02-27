Public hearing to be held on long-range transportation plan

﻿Members of the public will be given two chances to learn about and voice their ideas regarding Mississippi’s long-range transportation plan, which will cover the state’s transportation goals and projects from 2020 to 2045.

Two come-and-go public hearings will be held on the plan, which is developed by the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The first meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. March 26 at Lamar Park Community Center, 226 Pinewood Dr. in Hattiesburg. The second meeting will be held two days later, from 4-6 p.m. March 28 at the Hattiesburg Historic Train Depot, 308 Newman St. in Hattiesburg.

“Every five years, MDOT and the MPOs of the state have to update their long-range transportation plan, which is a 25-year plan,” said Andrew Ellard, director of Hattiesburg’s Urban Development Department. “It’s an opportunity for stakeholders and the general public to speak about the plan – what they see about major transportation needs in the coming years.”

Issues that would likely come up at the meeting include major traffic congestion areas and unsafe areas on roads and highways.

“That’s typically what we’re going to be looking for from the public, is their input into what the highest-priority areas are for them,” Ellard said. “But really, the consultants also take more information into account than just that – they also take into account the areas of concentrated growth throughout Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest and Lamar counties.

“(That way) they can kind of hone in on where the greatest need exists today, and where an even greater need may exist five, 10, 15 or 20 years from now, and to help us kind of plan ahead for that.”

Participants requiring auxiliary aids or alternative languages or writing should call (601) 359-7685 no later than five days prior to the meeting. For more information about the HPFL/MPO, visit www.hattiesburgms.com/mpo.