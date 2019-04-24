PRCC awards scholarships in four supervisor districts

﻿Four seniors from the Lamar County School District got a start to their college careers with $1,000 scholarships to Pearl River Community College.

One student from each of the district’s high schools – Osiel Garcia from Oak Grove High School, Michael Miller from Sumrall High School, Trinity McCoy from Purvis High School and Heather Baker from Lumberton High School – received the scholarships during a short ceremony at last week’s meeting of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors. The scholarships were made possible through a partnership with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, a regional planning entity that assists 15 county and 38 municipal governments.

“For all of the counties that fall under the SMPDD, we partner with them on awarding scholarships to our school,” said District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle, who presented the awards. “So we work with the school district and allow them to recommend four applicants for us – two academic and two technical recipients.”

In addition to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, other districts around the state work with community colleges such as Jones College and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“I certainly appreciate the partnership that allows for these scholarships,” said Tess Smith, superintendent of the Lamar County School District. “I greatly appreciate any recognition for our students, especially when it aids them in furthering their education.

“The Lamar County Board of Supervisors works very closely with our school district to assist us in multiple ways as we support students. That relationship is highly valued.”