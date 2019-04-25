Pine Belt senator pens novel for young adults

﻿Sen. Joey Fillingane of Sumrall has spent the last 15 years teaching Sunday school at his church, doing his best to encourage the children to make positive, healthy choices for themselves.

His experience at the church, coupled with a lack of positive messages in much of today’s entertainment, led Fillingane to release a young adult novel titled “The Kingdom.” Described by the senator as a mash-up of “Lord of the Rings,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Shack,” the Christian fiction book describes four heroes forced to face darkness, hatred and evil.

“I like to read a lot, but if you look at ‘Game of Thrones’ – and I’m a huge fan because I think the entertainment is well-done – and boil it down to what the messages are, to me … it basically says ‘kill or be killed’ or ‘do whatever it takes to end up on top,’” Fillingane said. “So there’s not a lot of positive reinforcement in children’s literature that I’ve seen.

“So I wanted to put something positive out there. The book is certainly not preachy – I don’t think I ever mention the word ‘God’ or ‘Jesus’ in the book – but as you’re reading through it, you can certainly get the message that there is a king who sacrifices for you and loves you conditionally.”

The book, which Fillingane started about three years ago, tells the story of the four teenagers – Sam, Will, Alexei and Bai – who come together through unforeseen circumstances. The group quickly finds themselves in trouble and imprisoned, before being set free by a benevolent king.

But that release comes with a condition: the group must go on a mission to redeem themselves for their mistakes.

“So it just kind of follows them through a whole bunch of different scenarios,” Fillingane said. “Obviously, the bottom line is that we’re all flawed individuals and human beings, but there is redemption, and you can choose to not let one bad choice in your life define you forever.

“I wanted to convey some Christian messages – we talk about different situations where love, hate, anger and all these different things (come up) as these four characters are followed through this book.”

The book can be found on www.amazon.com by searching “The Kingdom by Joey Fillingane” for $10 paperback or $2.99 for Kindle. A website specially designed for the book, www.kingdombookseries.com, also gives information on Fillingane and a link to Amazon for purchase.

“I wanted to keep the pricing extremely affordable, because it’s not about money,” Fillingane said. “It’s about getting the work out there, and hopefully people will buy it and read it and enjoy it.”

If things go according to plan, “The Kingdom” will be the first in a series of books – in fact, Fillingane has approximately 1,400 pages of the story written.

“So this (book) only represents a little over 200 pages of that,” he said. “So there’s obviously more work to do, but I’ve had a lot of fun doing it so far.”