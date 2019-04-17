Lampton takes seat on hospital board

﻿Carlisle’s election bid prompts change on board.



﻿Lamar County District 1 Supervisor Steve Lampton will soon be replacing District 4 Supervisor Phillip Carlisle on the Merit Health Wesley Board of Trustees.

Carlisle, who is running for Lamar County Chancery Clerk in the upcoming election, said his replacement is necessitated because his current term as supervisor will expire at the end of this year.

“One appointee (to the board of trustees) needs to be a supervisor, and I’m not running for supervisor because I’m running for chancery clerk,” he said. “So what I decided, in talking with Mr. Lampton, was to go ahead and try to replace me with him.

“I’ve got a few months left on the board (of supervisors) … so he and I would have a few months to work together to make sure that transition goes easy.”

Carlisle was appointed to his first four-year term at Merit Health Wesley in 2014 to replace outgoing supervisor Mike Backstrom. Lampton will begin his term as a trustee in May.

“This is just to make sure it’s a smooth transition,” Carlisle said. “And Mr. Lampton has an interest up there – his wife is in health care, so I think he’ll do well.”

As the governing body of the hospital, the board of trustees is responsible for developing and reviewing the hospital’s overall mission and strategy. Board members’ duties including overseeing the financial health and stability of the hospital, as well as selecting senior administrative leaders for the organization.

“It’s an honor,” Lampton said. “I’m glad to be able to continue the tradition that I’ve had as a supervisor on the board.

“It’ll just be a totally new adventure and a learning experience for me, so I’m just going to kind of take it one meeting at a time.”