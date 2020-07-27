HubCitySPOKES, the parent company of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine, is announcing several staff changes.

On June 25, Christina Pierce was named the new publisher of the company. She was previously the publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle in New Iberia, Louisiana.

A native of Centralia, Illinois, Pierce brings with her extensive experience in the world of newspaper publishing, including many years in advertising sales and management.

Additional staff changes include:

• Joshua Wilson has been promoted to editor. Previously managing editor, Wilson joined the company in February after serving for years as a marketing and public relations director across multiple industries. A native of Brookhaven, he started his career in the newspaper business in 2005. He is a two-time graduate of William Carey University, where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree in 2014. He will oversee editorial and production efforts for the company.

• Joseph Cooley has been promoted to production manager. Previously a graphic designer, Cooley joined the company in August 2019. A native of Laurel, Cooley is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He will manage production efforts for the two publications as well as a number of specialty publications published by HubCitySPOKES.

• Jamie Massengale has been promoted to digital and features editor. Previously the multimedia specialist, Massengale joined the company in October 2018. He is from Hattiesburg and earned a bachelor’s degree in media production from the University of Southern Mississippi. He will coordinate the weekly Art & Life section in the newspaper and will assist with Signature Magazine and the company’s specialty publications.

• Haskel Burns has been promoted to senior staff writer. Previously a staff writer, Burns joined the company in March 2018 after serving in similar roles for the Hattiesburg American and The Student Printz at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. He is from Hattiesburg, and his writing covers a number of beats, including business, crime and government.

• Missy Akins has rejoined the company as an advertising sales representative. She has 24 years of advertising experience and previously worked for the company as a sales representative and sales manager. She is from Hattiesburg and has three sons ages 26, 23 and 16.

• Kathy Bullock has joined the company as office manager. A native of Harleton, Texas, she has more than 20 years of experience in the newspaper and publishing industries. She is married to Eddy, and they have five girls and seven grandchildren.

For more information on HubCitySPOKES or to contact any staff member, visit hubcityspokes.com.