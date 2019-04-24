Hattiesburg’s Parsons honored with ‘Spirit’ award

﻿Seventeen Bulldog students with a fierce passion for Mississippi State were honored April 12 with the Spirit of State Award, the university’s premier student recognition for exceptional personal contributions to campus life.

Hattiesburg’s Taylor L. Parsons, a senior communication/public relations major, was among the 17.

The annual Spirit of State Awards program formally honors those who have made a positive impact on peers and the broader campus community through organizational involvement, service to the institution and personal actions promoting school spirit and tradition.

Those selected have been nominated either by faculty and staff members or fellow students. A minimum 2.25 grade point average and good academic and disciplinary standing within the university are among the eligibility criteria.