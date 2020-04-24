Governor issues new 'safer at home' order

On Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new executive order – a “safer at home” order, according to the governor – that reopens certain areas of the Mississippi economy while keeping in place some previous restrictions.

“This ‘safer at home order’ is not a return to normal,” he said.

Social distancing is still the law of the land, said Reeves, and Mississippians are asked to stay at home except for essential travel.

“I continue to ask you to stay at home as much as you possibly can,” said Reeves. “You still have to be smart. You are still responsible for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Make the best decisions for you and your family.”

The governor has ordered that the state’s “most vulnerable” population – including the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions and people with compromised immune systems – continue to shelter in place.

The order continues the ban on all gatherings of 10 or more people, “and it will be enforced,” he said.

Most closed businesses, such as retail stores, will be allowed to reopen under certain health mandates, said the governor.

“I wish we could open up for everybody, but we’re still not at that point yet,” said Reeves. “I won’t take any action that our health experts tell me creates unreasonable risks.”

Some categories of business will remain closed, including places of amusement and entertainment (such as movie theaters, bars and museums) and businesses that cannot avoid sustained person-to-person contact (salons, gyms, clubs, spas, tattoo parlors and barber shops).

Restaurants are still limited to drive-thru, carry-out and delivery options. Casinos are to remain closed. Retail stores must reduce capacity by at least 50 percent to avoid crowds.

Businesses must follow CDC and health department guidelines, like “sending sick employees home, wearing masks, screening for symptoms and social distancing as must as possible," said Reeves.

Common areas where people gather will also stay closed, and evictions are still prohibited.

The governor added that health care professionals can begin to do more procedures under rules set by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“We cannot slam the door open; that would be reckless and would put lives at risk,” said Reeves. “We can take measured steps to make lives better for Mississippians.”