Former Oloh VFD employee is second indicted for embezzlement

﻿A former employee of the Oloh Fire Protection District could see up to 20 years behind bars and a $25,000 fine after being indicted by a grand jury for embezzling more than $68,000 from the district. She is the second Oloh FPD employee indicted since October.

In a Monday email, State Auditor Shad White said special agents arrested Jessica Delancey, who formerly served as secretary/treasurer for the fire district, and issued Delancey a $100,294.59 demand letter that includes interests and investigative costs. Delancey, who started with the district in 2012, allegedly wrote checks to herself from February 2013 to July 2018 for $68,719.59 more than she was owed. During her time with the district, Delancey was under contract for a monthly payment of $100 and $50 per diem each time the fire protection board met.

“This is, once again, an example of someone working in a small government office abusing their power over the checkbook for significant personal gain,” White said in the email. “When funds intended for law enforcement or a fire department are stolen, it jeopardizes the safety of the community. We will continue to identify people who put their communities at risk in this way and hold them accountable.”

Delancey was investigated after the Lamar County Board of Supervisors discovered discrepancies in the fire district’s account. Fifteenth Circuit District Attorney Hal Kittrell assembled the grand jury that indicted Delancey.

Delancey was released Friday from the Lamar County Jail after posting a $10,000 bail.

The arrest of Delancey was the second arrest by White’s office involving the Oloh Fire Protection District in the last six months. In October, Delancey’s predecessor, Michelle Barefoot, was arrested and issued a $40,693.84 embezzlement demand.