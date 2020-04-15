Burn ban issued across state

According to numbers from the Mississippi Forestry Commission, since March 1 firefighters have responded to 189 wildfires that have burned 4,259 acres across the state and threatened 303 structures which were saved by firefighters' efforts.

In addition, volunteer fire departments have assisted MFC staff on 557 unrelated outdoor fires.

Because of the hazards posed by the smoke caused those fires during the COVID-19 pandemic - in particular to individuals with respiratory issues - Gov. Tate Reeves has initiated a statewide burn ban with no exceptions, effective immediately. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant strain on Mississippi's Emergency Medical Services professionals, particularly the state's rural volunteer fire departments,” MFC state forester Russell Bozeman said in a statement. "The current amount of wildfire is not normally a need for concern. However, the smoke from these fires creates problems for anyone with respiratory issues and increases our firefighters' chances of exposure when they respond."

Per stipulations of the governor's decree, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited, including agricultural or prescribed burns. The ban is enforced by local county sheriff's departments, and violators can be issued a fine and held responsible for any damage caused by smoke or fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office also has received several calls requesting burn bans from fire departments across Mississippi, in particular, because of the strain on volunteer fire departments caused by the increased EMS response during the pandemic.

"This statewide burn ban will remove some fire response strain from city and rural volunteer fire departments, remove smoke from the air - relieving those with respiratory issues - and allow our responders to focus more on EMS-related services," Bozeman said.

Anyone who witnesses a wildfire is encouraged to call 911 or report it to MFC's central dispatch at (833) 632-3473.