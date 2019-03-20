Annual market opens amid sunny skies

﻿With one day of spring under its belt, Hattiesburg is ready to kick off its 16th annual Farmers Market today in Town Square Park at the corner of Main and Buschman streets. The market runs from 3-6 p.m. every Thursday between today and October.

Monicah Brumfield is heading up the market again this year and is excited about the upcoming season, which will see a number of vendors returning, as well as some new faces and products.

The market boasts on the average of 35 to 40 vendors weekly.

The mission of the market is to improve the quality of life and health of communities across the Pine Belt by positive social engagement focused on fresh food.

Throughout the spring and summer months patrons can find fresh local fruits and vegetables alongside humanely-raised meats, dairy products, prepared foods, canned goods, plants for the home, products for your body and a wonderful Thursday in the park.

In its 16th year, the market first set down roots in 2004 as the Hub City Market. In 2007, it was reorganized and given a new name, Pine Belt Farmers & Artisans Market.

Its most recent name came in 2019.

“Every week yoy can expect to find a seasonal variety of locally-grown, farm fresh produce, in addition to a wide selection of dairy options and delicious, prepared foods of all types as well as live, local music,” said Brumfield.

Customers can also find offerings like jewelry, herbs, soaps, leatherworks and hot food stands, as well as activities like yoga and face painting.

The music lineup for March and April includes Philip Penton on March 21; Jay Stevens, March 28; Thomas Jackson, April 4; Eric Woods April 11; TBA for April 18, 25 and Twin Forks on May 2.

There will also be donation yoga the first week of the month beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The market is made possible through the sponsorship and donations, as well as generous support of local community members, businesses and organizations.

“We help enable success for local farmers, artisans, and performers by maintaining a venue for 34 weeks that is welcoming for patrons and successful for vendors,” said Brumfield. “While at the same developing additional projects including improved marketing, vendor support, educational outreach, and special celebratory events.”

The market will once again offer the snap program at the market.

"It's super easy to do, you just bring your card and we will have a table set up towards the end of the vendors row,” Brumfield said.

Shoppers will be able to partake in "Fre$h Savings" this year. The program allows people who are on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program purchase eligible items including bread, meat, eggs, honey, etc. Those with SNAP benefits will also be able to get an equal amount of "Fre$h Savings" tokens for fruits and vegetables.

"We love the farmers market here in downtown Hattiesburg," Brumfield said. "It's such a fun time of year, the weather is beautiful, people are excited to get outside, everybody just picks up their kids and comes after school.

Jack Huddleston, who is serving as director of this year’s market, has lost count how many years he’s been selling his wares, which includes fresh cut flowers, bulbs, heirloom plants, herbs and garlic bulbs.

Volunteers are also needed to help make market days a success. “Volunteering is a great way to get to know your farmers and develop a personal relationship with all the great folks out here,” Brumfield said. Applications can be found at hattiesburgfarmersmarket.com.

“It’s a true community here. Everybody is just kind and supportive of the market, and having a great time,” Brumfield said.

Vendors at the Market

Bryant's Produce

John Huddleston's Plants|

Bad Moon Soaps

Homemade Egg Rolls

Indian Springs Farms

Triple Eaton Farm

Leaf River Honey Farm

Fulmers Farms

Aunt Polly Blueberry Lemonade

La Mexicana

G&M Goat Farm

Meryl's MushroomS

Salad Bar Farm

Sweet Grass Pastures

Doc's Toys

Pop's Crops

Downtown Kettle Corn

Elicia & Terry Sheldon Produce

Green Lady Bakery

I Bake For Dogs

New Orlean's Finest

Roger Cameron Woodworks

Pearl's Pralines

Honestly Beef

Sully's of Hattiesburg/Petal

... AND MORE!

**Vendors vary weekly