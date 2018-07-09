Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting

A Forrest County man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said Justin Lee Anderson, 30, was transported to the Forrest County Jail after police responded at 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Hardy Street. Anderson was taken into custody without incident.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken from the site to Forrest General Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The name of the victim is not yet being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Moore said Anderson and the victim knew one another, and the shooting appears to have stemmed from an isolated altercation.

No other information is available at this time.