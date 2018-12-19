Forrest General names Pierce Employee of Year

﻿Forrest General’s top employee, leadership and physician awards were presented during the hospital’s annual Employee Christmas Party.

Employees recognized during the event included Forrest General’s We C.A.R.E. Award recipients, honored for upholding the hospital’s We C.A.R.E. philosophy; Service Award recipients, who were recognized for years of service to the organization; and the 2018 employee of the year, Chuck Pierce.

Also honored were the four winners of the 13th Annual Philip Rogers Quality Award.

The following is a list of those Forrest General staff members and physicians who were honored as winners during the celebration:

Employee of the Year

Chuck Pierce, Emergency Department



We C.A.R.E. Awards

Lance Bailey, LSW, Emergency Department Social Work|

Alex Hali Beasley, RN, 8T

Wai Chan, Environmental Services

Amanda Mozingo, Epic

We C.A.R.E. Physician Award

Steven Stogner, MD, ICU

We C.A.R.E. Leadership Award

Amber Chancelor, RN, Palliative and Supportive Care

Philip Rogers Award Winners

Leadership: John Fitzpatrick, MD, nephrology, Hattiesburg Clinic

Innovator: Jose Fernandez, MD, neurology, Hattiesburg Clinic

Mentor: Randel Smith, MD, cardiology, Hattiesburg Clinic Heart and Vascular

Humanitarian: Joseph Salloum, MD, radiation oncology, South Mississippi Associates in Radiation Therapy, PLLC



Service Awards (30 Years)

Thomas W. Barber, Pharmacist, Pharmacy

Lisa A. Beckum, unit assistant, Emergency Services

Carolyn L. Broome, senior operating room tech, Surgical Services

Lisa R. Davis, patient care coordinator, ICU

Vickie L. Duncan, environmental tech, Environmental Services

Walter J. Hearn, biomed tech III, Bio-Med

Pamela D. Lindsey, nephrology coordinator, 7T-Resident & Renal

Lela McMillion, RN, OI-Medical Surgical

Laura J. Miley, director of Nursing, Marion General Hospital, Operations Support

Sandra J. Prater, Diagnostic RN, Radiology

Judy L. Schlott, EPIC analyst, Information Systems

Susan M. Smith, clinical registry coordinator, Cath Lab

Edna M. Strickland, secretary, Cath Lab

Linda F. Taylor, unit secretary, 7T-Respiratory and Renal

Renita Travis, unit secretary, Emergency Services

Joanne Warren-Johnson, team leader, Lab

Carolyn L. Woullard, administrative registration supervisor, Radiology

Service Awards (35 Years)

Randy H. Applewhite, pharmacist, Pharmacy

Sue E. Crabtree, senior program analyst, Information Systems

Deborah F. Esters, unit secretary, 3T

Terri P. Hutson, Epic RN analyst, EPIC

Berniece Hyche, LPN, Same Day Surgery

Sandra D. Oneal, EPIC RT Analyst, Epic

Sherry L. Phillips-Dykes, Epic RN analyst, Epic

Lynn Smith, senior system administrator, Information Systems

Patricia L. Watts, environmental tech, Environmental Services

Service Awards (40 Years)

Jamie C. Campbell, support specialist II, Information Systems

Patricia A. Keys, unit secretary, NICU

Karen A. Simmons, payroll specialist, Payroll

Meida I. Sinclair, patient care supervisor, Patient Care Services Administration

For more information on Forrest General and its available services, visit forrestgeneral.com.