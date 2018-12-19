Forrest General names Pierce Employee of Year

By STAFF REPORTS,
  • 232 reads
Wed, 12/19/2018 - 3:28pm

﻿Forrest General’s top employee, leadership and physician awards were presented during the hospital’s annual Employee Christmas Party.

Employees recognized during the event included Forrest General’s We C.A.R.E. Award recipients, honored for upholding the hospital’s We C.A.R.E. philosophy; Service Award recipients, who were recognized for years of service to the organization; and the 2018 employee of the year, Chuck Pierce.

Also honored were the four winners of the 13th Annual Philip Rogers Quality Award.

The following is a list of those Forrest General staff members and physicians who were honored as winners during the celebration:

Employee of the Year
Chuck Pierce, Emergency Department

We C.A.R.E. Awards
Lance Bailey, LSW, Emergency Department Social Work|
Alex Hali Beasley, RN, 8T
Wai Chan, Environmental Services
Amanda Mozingo, Epic

We C.A.R.E. Physician Award
Steven Stogner, MD, ICU

We C.A.R.E. Leadership Award
Amber Chancelor, RN, Palliative and Supportive Care

Philip Rogers Award Winners
Leadership: John Fitzpatrick, MD, nephrology, Hattiesburg Clinic
Innovator: Jose Fernandez, MD, neurology, Hattiesburg Clinic
Mentor: Randel Smith, MD, cardiology, Hattiesburg Clinic Heart and Vascular
Humanitarian: Joseph Salloum, MD, radiation oncology, South Mississippi Associates in Radiation Therapy, PLLC

Service Awards (30 Years)
Thomas W. Barber, Pharmacist,  Pharmacy
Lisa A. Beckum, unit assistant, Emergency Services
Carolyn L. Broome, senior operating room tech, Surgical Services                    
Lisa R. Davis, patient care coordinator, ICU                                      
Vickie L. Duncan, environmental tech, Environmental Services        
Walter J. Hearn, biomed tech III, Bio-Med                                
Pamela D. Lindsey, nephrology coordinator, 7T-Resident & Renal        
Lela McMillion, RN, OI-Medical Surgical          
Laura J. Miley, director of Nursing, Marion General Hospital, Operations Support
Sandra J. Prater, Diagnostic RN, Radiology
Judy L. Schlott, EPIC analyst, Information Systems
Susan M. Smith, clinical registry coordinator, Cath Lab
Edna M. Strickland, secretary, Cath Lab
Linda F. Taylor, unit secretary, 7T-Respiratory and Renal                  
Renita Travis, unit secretary, Emergency Services                    
Joanne Warren-Johnson, team leader, Lab                  
Carolyn L. Woullard, administrative registration supervisor, Radiology                 

Service Awards (35 Years)
Randy H. Applewhite, pharmacist, Pharmacy            
Sue E. Crabtree, senior program analyst, Information Systems    
Deborah F. Esters, unit secretary, 3T
Terri P. Hutson, Epic RN analyst, EPIC                                
Berniece Hyche, LPN, Same Day Surgery
Sandra D. Oneal, EPIC RT Analyst, Epic                              
Sherry L. Phillips-Dykes, Epic RN analyst, Epic                        
Lynn Smith, senior system administrator, Information Systems
Patricia L. Watts, environmental tech, Environmental Services        

Service Awards (40 Years)
Jamie C. Campbell, support specialist II, Information Systems
Patricia A. Keys, unit secretary, NICU                                        
Karen A. Simmons, payroll specialist, Payroll                        
Meida I. Sinclair, patient care supervisor, Patient Care Services Administration        

For more information on Forrest General and its available services, visit forrestgeneral.com.

 

 

