Forrest General names Pierce Employee of Year

Forrest General names Pierce Employee of YearBy STAFF REPORTS,
Forrest General’s top employee, leadership and physician awards were presented during the hospital’s annual Employee Christmas Party.
Employees recognized during the event included Forrest General’s We C.A.R.E. Award recipients, honored for upholding the hospital’s We C.A.R.E. philosophy; Service Award recipients, who were recognized for years of service to the organization; and the 2018 employee of the year, Chuck Pierce.
Also honored were the four winners of the 13th Annual Philip Rogers Quality Award.
The following is a list of those Forrest General staff members and physicians who were honored as winners during the celebration:
Employee of the Year
Chuck Pierce, Emergency Department
We C.A.R.E. Awards
Lance Bailey, LSW, Emergency Department Social Work|
Alex Hali Beasley, RN, 8T
Wai Chan, Environmental Services
Amanda Mozingo, Epic
We C.A.R.E. Physician Award
Steven Stogner, MD, ICU
We C.A.R.E. Leadership Award
Amber Chancelor, RN, Palliative and Supportive Care
Philip Rogers Award Winners
Leadership: John Fitzpatrick, MD, nephrology, Hattiesburg Clinic
Innovator: Jose Fernandez, MD, neurology, Hattiesburg Clinic
Mentor: Randel Smith, MD, cardiology, Hattiesburg Clinic Heart and Vascular
Humanitarian: Joseph Salloum, MD, radiation oncology, South Mississippi Associates in Radiation Therapy, PLLC
Service Awards (30 Years)
Thomas W. Barber, Pharmacist, Pharmacy
Lisa A. Beckum, unit assistant, Emergency Services
Carolyn L. Broome, senior operating room tech, Surgical Services
Lisa R. Davis, patient care coordinator, ICU
Vickie L. Duncan, environmental tech, Environmental Services
Walter J. Hearn, biomed tech III, Bio-Med
Pamela D. Lindsey, nephrology coordinator, 7T-Resident & Renal
Lela McMillion, RN, OI-Medical Surgical
Laura J. Miley, director of Nursing, Marion General Hospital, Operations Support
Sandra J. Prater, Diagnostic RN, Radiology
Judy L. Schlott, EPIC analyst, Information Systems
Susan M. Smith, clinical registry coordinator, Cath Lab
Edna M. Strickland, secretary, Cath Lab
Linda F. Taylor, unit secretary, 7T-Respiratory and Renal
Renita Travis, unit secretary, Emergency Services
Joanne Warren-Johnson, team leader, Lab
Carolyn L. Woullard, administrative registration supervisor, Radiology
Service Awards (35 Years)
Randy H. Applewhite, pharmacist, Pharmacy
Sue E. Crabtree, senior program analyst, Information Systems
Deborah F. Esters, unit secretary, 3T
Terri P. Hutson, Epic RN analyst, EPIC
Berniece Hyche, LPN, Same Day Surgery
Sandra D. Oneal, EPIC RT Analyst, Epic
Sherry L. Phillips-Dykes, Epic RN analyst, Epic
Lynn Smith, senior system administrator, Information Systems
Patricia L. Watts, environmental tech, Environmental Services
Service Awards (40 Years)
Jamie C. Campbell, support specialist II, Information Systems
Patricia A. Keys, unit secretary, NICU
Karen A. Simmons, payroll specialist, Payroll
Meida I. Sinclair, patient care supervisor, Patient Care Services Administration
For more information on Forrest General and its available services, visit forrestgeneral.com.