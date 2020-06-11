Pearl River Community College is offering opportunities for anyone dealing with the financial effects of COVID-19 through their Register Now, Pay Later program.

The program allows students to register now for courses at a ROAR Orientation session without the stress of upfront payments or added fees and gives them the opportunity to break payments up throughout the semester.

“Our communities are facing a wide variety of challenges as a result of COVID-19,” Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “Job loss and employee lay-offs are creating uncertainty for many of our students and their families. Hopefully this program will provide financial relief and opportunity to those in need.”

The three main components of the program are:

No registration fees are due at the time a student registers.

No orientation fees are required for online ROAR New Student Orientation.

Payment plans can be set up starting in July, which allows students to break up tuition and fees into manageable monthly payments.

“We want students and parents to know that PRCC understands that financial circumstances due to COVID-19 may effect Wildcat families,” Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communication Candace Harper said. “We want to try and remove all obstacles that impede education at The River. The register now, pay later program simply means students can register now, sign up for classes that they want without the worry of any upfront orientation and tuition fees.

“Once the student starts classes, they may set up their Nelnet monthly payments.”

Payments are only needed for balances remaining after scholarships and financial aid have been applied. Students have the entire semester to make payments toward their tuition and fees. Students also have the option of securing student loans to cover their remaining balance.

In order for students to take advantage of this opportunity, they should simply register for a one-on-one online ROAR orientation session through their RiverGuide account.

Once payment plans are available in July, students can then sign up for a plan in RiverGuide that fits their needs.

In addition to the new program, the Wildcat Den Bookstore uses digital course materials for approximately 70 percent of courses. This enable students to receive day one access to any course using an e-book without having to open their wallet that first day for course materials. A digital fee is automatically applied to the student's account, allowing them to pay for their materials throughout the semester.

“Our e-book program was established to help students who could not afford $1,000 in textbooks their first day of class,” Harper said. “This program allows students to access their materials without falling behind due to financial circumstances. Currently 70 percent of our academic courses use this program. Each year we continue to add more to this wonderful platform.”

Future Wildcats can take of the opportunity to not miss out on good class times and courses needed for their career pathways by registering for a ROAR Orientation session today. Prospective Wildcats can begin the application process by visiting www.prcc.edu.

In order for new students to sign up for fall classes, they must register for an online ROAR Orientation Session. Pearl River has kept the safety and convenience of the Wildcat Family in mind when creating this new format. Students can look forward to a one-on-one advising session with a trained adviser from the comfort of their own couch. During the session, Wildcats will create their fall schedule and learn about resources and tools necessary to be successful in their first semester at PRCC.

“We are really excited to be able to offer ROAR virtually this year,” ROAR Orientation Coordinator Emily Sheckells said. “The most important part of ROAR is getting the chance to show each student that they will have the best support system here with many people who will take the time to listen to them and help them. We are still able to do just that with our virtual ROAR session and maybe even more so with one-on-one advising.”