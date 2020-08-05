Officials have announced that all grades at the Hattiesburg Public School District have been pushed back to a Aug. 17 start, a day after Gov. Tate Reeves declared that grades 7-12 would have delayed starts in certain counties in Mississippi because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, no in-person student attendance will be allowed until Sept. 4, at which point students and parents will have the choice to continue doing in-home learning or continue virtual learning from home. The district will then begin its hybrid model of attendance, with some students learning on campus and others from home.

School district superintendent Robert Williams said on Aug. 5 the decision was made because of an abundance of caution in face of the virus.

"This is really looking at the governor and what he outlined in his plan," Williams said. "And secondly, I would say that the other thing that we looked at is that we did want to provide some levels of consistency for our parents, as far as how we would start. That's what primarily led into our plan and our thinking."

District officials are currently tweaking their complete return plan, which is expected to be issued in the near future.