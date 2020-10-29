Join food and cookbook enthusiasts for a virtual cookbook talk titled “The Proof is in the Politics” Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 – 7 p.m. with Dr. Andrew Haley, an associate professor of history at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and its Moorman Professor for the Humanities for 2019-2021, when he examines the role of Mississippi women’s clubs through a close look at two landmark Mississippi cookbooks, “Coahoma Cooking: Every Day and Sunday, Too,” and “The Dinah.”

Community cookbooks conjure images of dowdy women gathered around the table debating the merits of fresh versus canned tomatoes, but the women who created Mississippi’s homegrown cookbooks were, as often as not, politically and cultural engaged citizens whose cookbooks and clubs shaped the lives of Mississippians in the first half of the 20th century.

Participants are encouraged to prepare a dish from one of the cookbooks, and will have an opportunity to talk about their dish prior to the presentation.

“Women often developed their politics around the kitchen table, and most of those conversations have been lost,” Dr. Haley said. “But community cookbooks offer a trail of breadcrumbs that lead back to these women, and provide clues to how they thought about their world. I invite everyone to join me for a look into the lives of early 20th century women, and prepare a dish from one of the cookbooks to 'share' online.”

To attend this event, fill out the following registration form; all attendees must register in order to receive the link to this Zoom presentation:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=vqQ9fyInLkO_p2QIDR6x3DN16S9bEipJunALYdVEdntUQ0tCSDFRNzFJMkJEQjVZNFhZMTYwMU1SRC4u

For questions or more information, contact Jennifer Brannock, professor and coordinator of USM’s Culinary Collection, at 601.266.4347 or email Jennifer.Brannock@usm.edu.