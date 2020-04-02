Two suspects face additional charges in ‘Drake’ Edwards murder

The two juveniles who are facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of Jamar Quadracus “Drake” Edwards are each facing two additional charges related to that incident.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said a 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg and a 15-year-old female from Gulfport are now each facing charges of aggravated assault in addition to their original charge.

Edwards, 25, was fatally shot on January 12 in the 1300 block of Corinne Street, and the two juveniles were taken into custody five days later in Gulfport.

A third teenager, 17-year-old Darrell Smith of Hattiesburg, also has been charged with capital murder in Edwards’ death. All three suspects will be charged as adults.

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick McDuffie of Hattiesburg was arrested on the morning of the fatal shooting – in another, unrelated shooting incident near the same location – and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony. Smith, along with the two juveniles, also is believed to have been involved in that incident.