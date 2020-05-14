Two Hattiesburg men have been arrested on firearms charges in connection to an ongoing investigation into a recent shooting on Campbell Drive.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers executed a search warrant at about 3 p.m. May 13 at a home in the 3500 block of Campbell Drive and arrested two individuals responsible for a shooting that occurred the day before in the same area. Christopher Lee Armstrong, 22, and his 25-year-old brother Edward Lee Armstrong were arrested and each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

There were no injuries in the shooting, which police say was an isolated incident. Two stolen weapons were recovered as part of the investigation. The two brothers were booked into the Forrest County Jail.