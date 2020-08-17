Two individuals have been arrested and charged with various counts of trafficking a controlled substance after being found with Spice and marijuana during a traffic stop.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the traffic stop occurred at about 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Mississippi 49 near U.S. 98.

Emerica Alford, 34, of Collins, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance, as was 44-year-old Bradford Booth of Tylertown. Officers recovered 146 grams of Spice and 3 pounds of marijuana.

Both individuals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.