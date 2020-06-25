Two Hattiesburg residents have been arrested and charged in relation to a June 27 shooting at Zo’s Corna at 104 JC Killingsworth Drive.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with Hattiesburg Police Department, said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the nightclub just after 1 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 35-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and two individuals were taken into custody at the scene. Thirty-six year-old Cornelius Bowman was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, while 30-year-old Maxine Santee was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Shortly after, it was learned that five other individuals arrived at a local hospital in personal vehicles to seek treatment for injuries received during the shooting.

Bowman and Santee have been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.